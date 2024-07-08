BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Russell 'TEXAS' Bentley⚡️ Investigation Interview by Lyudmila Bentley - with why Texas Man Left The US video - part 1 of 3
There are 3 videos to print all the interview. Part 2 is the interview that some say made Russell famous, part 3 is a song from him.

Almost three months have passed since the disappearance of American volunteer and war correspondent Russell "Texas" Bentley. Although the body has not yet been found, it is known that the suspects in Bentley's murder have already been detained. Since the investigation is still ongoing, even the relatives of the persons involved in this terrible situation cannot reveal any specific information. And yet, some information leaks into the public space in one way or another.
I managed to talk to Texas' wife, Lyudmila Bentley, who revealed the details of her husband's disappearance, told how the investigation is going and how she responded to the appeal of the suspects' relatives to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to "achieve justice."


"He went to help people"


On April 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. Russell and his wife live in the area and were not far from the
landing site. The American volunteer left his wife and went to the enemy artillery strike zone. He went to help the victims.
"I hear rumors that he went to film. Those who say this do not understand
that we have repeatedly provided assistance to people. We are residents of the Petrovsky district, all residents of Petrovsk help each other," said Lyudmila.


At the same time, Russell had a signed official contract with the publication "Sputnik". He was an accredited journalist, and he had documents confirming his status. Accordingly, he could have filmed at the site of the shelling, but he still went there first and foremost to help the victims.


At 16:15, "Texas" left for the shooting site, and there has been no contact with him since. Lyudmila was waiting for her husband and began calling him after 17:00, but she could no longer reach Russell.


"Witnesses saw him being led by soldiers"


When Texas stopped responding, Lyudmila went to the place where Russell had gone to look for her husband that same evening. Around 7:00 p.m., the woman questioned people who had been there. The man said he heard someone shouting "bro."


"That is, he was shouting. It wasn't a conversation, it was a shout. That's how he usually addressed men and guys - "bro". In 2016, Alexander Sladkov interviewed Russell and noted that he addressed everyone as
"bro"," Lyudmila noted.


After that, she raised the alarm. The woman left her contacts on social networks so that witnesses of those events could contact her.


"People said they saw Russell being taken away by the military. There were five of them. They tied his hands behind his back, put a bag over his head,
and put him in a car," the missing American's wife shared.
End of part 1 of 3
Link to part 2 and 3
part 2   https://www.brighteon.com/51490288-8425-4d37-8f73-68e1f1a3d24f 
part 3   https://www.brighteon.com/eb951a44-dc44-4ae5-995c-f800ad205c30
