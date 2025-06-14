The History of Flat Earth (2025 Remaster)

I have completely remastered my acclaimed documentary The History of Flat Earth with all new HD videos and fully re-recorded HD audio. YouTube has shadow-banned my channel to oblivion so the only way new people are reaching these videos is with your support. Please do me a favor and like, comment, watch through to the end, and make posts on your social medias to share this with your friends. Thank you!





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]