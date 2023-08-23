Fear is the Foundation of Government Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A culture of obedience and compliance guarantees that government will never stop growing - and defiance and nullification represent the “rightful remedy” to usurpations of power. But today, many people live in fear - and never take the steps needed to help advance liberty.
Path to Liberty: August 23, 2023