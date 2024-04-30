© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Sulaiman Ahmed ( @ShaykhSulaiman ) 1:26 PM · Apr 29, 2024
"POLICE REMOVE THE HIJAB OF A MUSLIM WOMAN THEN HANDCUFF HER ARMS BEHIND HER BACK
Four women at ASU had their hijabs taken off by police after arrest.
American constitutional rights eroded to please Israel and support its genocide."
