Japan Mass Media Conference: Jab Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Japan Mass Media Conference
Huge press conference happening in Japan right now ‼️ “People are dying & the reality of what’s happening is being hidden”. “Me & my spouse stupidly believed that just getting this vaccine would definitely save us - two days later he passed away”. “The vaccine damages are not shared with the public”. “They make the damage from the vaccine seem smaller or ignore it altogether”. Whilst this is Japan - they speak for the ENTIRE Western World & the same is true for all Countries who pushed this ineffective dangerous experimental injection.