Gaza A Clear Case of Genocide (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel BadEmpanada at:-

https://youtu.be/FRDyitlHVRA?si=Ipk8dbzLXPR1dgTW

 3 Jan 2024

Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza. This video is a legal analysis showing that under the standards of international law, they would likely be convicted of the crime for their actions against the Palestinians there if they were to ever face trial.

00:00 Intro

00:53 Part 1 - Genocide Explained

16:13 Part 1.1 - Statements of Intent

31:29 Part 2 - The Genocidal Acts

32:00 Part 2.1 - The Bombing Campaign

51:15 Part 2.2 - The Blockade

58:32 Part 2.3 - Housing Destruction

01:02:55 Part 2.4 - Population Transfer

01:07:17 Part 2.5 - Destruction of Civil Society & Cultural Life

01:11:10 Summary Part 1 & Part 2

01:15:38 Part 3 - Who is Guilty?

01:23:18 Conclusion

Palestine

Gaza

War Crimes

Terrorism

Crimes against humanity

ICJ

South Africa

ICC

International Court of Justice

International Criminal Court

International law

Humanitarian law

Netanyahu

Smotrich

Gallant

Hamas

Bombing

Evacuation

Nakba

2023

Forced removal

forced migration

destruction

homes

house

building

starving

food

blockade

water

electricity

Transcript and Chapters available on YouTube page


jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

