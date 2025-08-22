🔥 Beautiful and brutal footage from the Kupyansk direction

Russian FPV drones and Lancet strikes obliterate Ukrainian armor near the village of Podoly, including a Leopard and T-72.

Trump’s Ukraine peace push has already collapsed.

According to WSJ (https://www.wsj.com/world/russia-ukraine-peace-deal-trump-push-0da03328?mod=hp_lead_pos3):

• Trump’s plan for a Putin-Zelensky summit stalled.

• His proposed peacekeeping force was immediately rejected by the Kremlin.

• By Thursday, Trump was urging Ukraine to attack Russia, abandoning his own “peace deal.”

• Treasury hiked U.S. weapons prices to fund air cover for Europe, not direct aid to Ukraine.

• Trump slapped tariffs on India (not Russia or China) for buying Russian oil.

• No U.S. troops will serve in Ukraine, only assist European forces.

• Ex-officials say Trump misunderstood Putin entirely: “Maybe Putin was deliberately letting him believe he was going along.”

• One former envoy put it bluntly: “There’s never going to be an agreement. Putin will never agree.”

🤡 Trump promised peace in 24 hours. It unraveled in 96.

Adding: Senator Lindsey Graham (officially listed as a terrorist in Russia🤣) is now threatening to label Russia a state sponsor of terrorism unless it “returns 19,000 kidnapped Ukrainian children.”

This number comes from a debunked Ukrainian claim that’s never been verified by independent investigators but that’s never stopped Graham before.

He also once refused to attend a Putin–Trump summit because he “feared Putin would kidnap him.”

This ridiculous point was also raised by Ursula during the talks.....