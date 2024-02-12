Everyone thought she was pregnant, but when the truth was revealed, everyone was sad for her

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Feb 11, 2024
This dog was screaming with a swollen belly
Unfortunately, this dog was not treated at the vet
I had no way to help her, no help with counseling and medication
She needed help to get treatment at the veterinary clinic
Doctors were actively examining her with the hope that her life could be saved
Her stomach was full of fluid, if it got any bigger she would die
Her abdomen was heavily palpated to predict what treatment was to come
I prayed that she would be free from this suffering
