THIS is how Ron DeSantis plans to DISMANTLE the Deep State
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
1872 views • 05/26/2023

Glenn Beck


May 25, 2023


Nearly EVERY agency in Washington D.C. has become an intelligence-gathering one. So, what’s Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to end government’s overreach if elected president? The newly announced 2024 presidential candidate joins Glenn in this clip, explaining exactly how his administration would dismantle the Deep State. It all starts with having the right team, he explains, and being ready for the battle IMMEDIATELY: ‘It's like trench warfare. And you have to be ready on take one.’



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UPo78PZefU

Keywords
floridadeep stategovernorron desantispresidential candidateglenn beckdismantlegovernment overreachtrench warfareintelligence-gatheringright teamready to battle immediately
