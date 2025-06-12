What Happened to the Lost Tribes

“When the most High divided to the nations their inheritance, when he separated the sons of Adam, he set the bounds of the people according to the number of the children of Israel. For the Lord’s portion is his people; Jacob is the lot of his inheritance.” Deuteronomy 32:8-9





Our God is a covenant keeping God, and He chose a certain family of people to be His very own way back before the foundation of the world (Ephesians 1:4). They are His portion, and the lot of His inheritance. They are Jacob and his descendants.





In order to understand Bible prophecy and the current world scene, we must first know who and where God’s covenant people are today, because God made great and wonderful promises to His people, and if we think ANOTHER people are His chosen ones, we could end up making a shipwreck of our faith. So the question we must answer is, Who is true Israel today?





We invite you to join Pastor Kemble as he explains what happened to the lost sheep of the House of Israel, and who and where they are in the world today. We believe this message will build your faith and be a great blessing to you.





Click here to view the downloadable map that Pastor Kemble referred to: https://photos.app.goo.gl/LYJ2gLX2jDWLXTWZ6





[ IMPORTANT CORRECTION: At 6:44, there was a misquote. God calls Himself the Redeemer of Israel in ISAIAH 49:7, NOT Psalm 49:7. We apologize for the confusion. ]





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14