Stop Brain Decline Before It Starts | Mercola Cellular Wisdom

Cognitive decline isn’t just about age or genetics—it starts at the cellular level. This episode explores how mitochondrial dysfunction fuels dementia through oxidative stress, calcium imbalances, and energy collapse. Learn how eliminating seed oils, balancing carbs, reducing toxins, and boosting NAD+ may protect your brain from the inside out.