Fed Knows Economy is Headed for Crash Landing and Isn’t Saying; Here Are the Clues - George Gammon

“There is a huge, huge problem that he knows about that he's not admitting to,” says George Gammon, a macroeconomics expert and host of the Rebel Capitalist Show, in an interview with Daniela Cambone. He explains that the Fed chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts because he is either alarmed by a much weaker economy or deeply concerned by a weakening dollar. “Whether that problem… is the dollar being over 100 or the U.S. economy is tanking right now, I don’t know.” He continues that the bond market indicates that the U.S. economy is headed into a hard landing and history indicates that a recession is inevitable. “Every single recession that we have had since 1950 has been preceded by an inversion of the curve,” he states.

