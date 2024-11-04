© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Russian fighters send their greetings from the front on the National Unity Day.
from @AussieCossack
On November 4 Russia celebrates National Unity Day.
National Unity Day was established in memory of the events of 1612 when the people's militia led by the zemstvo elder Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky liberated Moscow from the Polish invaders. It is believed that they were the ones who were able to unite and rally the population to liberate Russia from the invaders.