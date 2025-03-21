BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Buying Time When Dealing With Canada Revenue Agency
in order to buy yourself time when the Canada Revenue Agency is demanding that you do your tax returns, remember that your returns to not have to be accurate they just have to be submitted I recommend sending 10 different Returns on paper put the value down between $1 and $10 on each one and then hire me to get your taxes done correctly. you're going to buy yourself a lot of time this way to get things done get a hold of me on my website right now and book your consultation at Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#canadarevenueagency #cra #income #Alberta #edmonton #Calgary #canadapolitics #irs

