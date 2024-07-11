© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mango Passion Fruit Mousse Cake good health_Yammy.#indulovecooking
The mango and passion fruit mousse cake recipe (the final cake is 16cm diameter x 4.5cm height)
* Almond dacquoise (almond sponge)
2 egg whites
40g sugar
15g almond powder (almond flour)
15g all purpose flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tsp melted unsalted butter
* Mango passion fruit mousse
30g passion fruit juice (without seeds)
70g mango puree
10g sugar
25g white chocolate
1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)
100g heavy cream (35%)
10g powdered sugar
* Passion fruit jelly
80g passion fruit (including seeds)
20g sugar
1-2 tbsp water
a pinch of salt
1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)
* Diplomat cream filling
2 egg yolks
25g sugar
1 tsp vanilla paste
15g all purpose flour
150ml hot milk (70C)
2 gelatine sheets (3g)
200g heavy cream (35%)
10g powdered sugar
* Mirror glaze
80g sugar
80g water
80g glucose syrup
60g condendes milk
60g white chocolate
3 gelatine sheets (5g)
