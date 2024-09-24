BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sales Factory Podcast with DJ Coach Carroll. The Art of Speech by Richard Blank. Episode #405
3 views • 7 months ago

DJ Carroll is known as Coach Carroll to the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve been a part of, his elite coaching services, utilized his free information to help their business, or had the opportunity to attend one of his engaging and dynamic shows. In his own life, he has embraced the role of entrepreneur, starting and growing strong businesses and then selling them—just to start on another exciting venture. He finds the energy, skills, and passion for growing businesses to be something that he is constantly eager to experience. There is always an opportunity nearby, for anyone willing to put in the focused work and effort—and that has always been a quality DJ has possessed. Because of this, he has a perspective that makes him a sought out expert who offers “real-world” information with an edgy twist.



Richard Blank is the founder and operator of Costa Rica's Call Center - a state of the art Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) telemarketing company located in San Jose, Costa Rica. You better grab your notepad and pencil for this one because Richard dropped some absolute fire! We cover topics like, the art of speech, phonetics, micro-expression reading, conflict management and more!



The Art of Speech by Richard Blank. Episode #405. The Sales Factory Podcast with DJ Coach Carroll.


https://youtu.be/CBwttpu-m8E?si=M8TtSj82PO8kDh8N


https://youtu.be/VU0_UAADc24


businesssalesrichard blank
