BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If Mexicans Acted Like Ukrainian Nationalists, Trump Would Launch a Special Military Operation like Putin – Alexander Dugin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 6 months ago

If Mexicans Acted Like Ukrainian Nationalists, Trump Would Launch a Special Military Operation like Putin – Alexander Dugin

Ukrainian nationalists destroyed Ukraine, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin (https://t.me/Agdchan) told Ukrainian dissident journalist Diana Panchenko.

"They undermined its territorial integrity, weakened it, and dragged it into a hopeless conflict that is disastrous for Ukraine as a sovereign state. Today, they have already destroyed and dismembered it—and continue down the same path. These are not real nationalists."

Dugin drew parallels between Russia and the US, recalling how Ukrainian Nazis chanted "Hang the Muscovite" in 2014:

"Imagine if Mexicans started walking around Mexico shouting, 'Let's string up all the Yankees!' How long would Trump tolerate that? Well, I think [...] there would be a Special Military Operation to eliminate drug cartels in northern Mexico," he remarked.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy