were fed, but the two dogs still probed carefully because they had already been trapped once
Published 2 months ago

Pitiful Animal


Dec 25, 2023


We went to Orgsintez hoping to get every 2 dogs after receiving a call from the locals

They said they were pitiful and they couldn't just let them roam

Both little dogs had demodicosis due to mites crawling under their fur

We must save them before life drowns them in nightmares

A little seed would make them trust me a lot more, I thought so

This helped a lot with carrying them

They would panic if there was no trust

We couldn't catch them ourselves. Trappers couldn't come either.

The first choice was still the priority of volunteering

A brown dog and a black dog, surely they were not born from the same mother

But they had wandered and become family after all that time

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YViJttA7snQ

