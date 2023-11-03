Episode 43: Is God Still Our Refuge?

This week on the Frontline, Nathan shares some Scripture verses that serve as an encouragement to persevere in standing firm for Biblical values and for our Christian faith. Psalm 73 tells us that those far from God will perish. But what about those near to Him? Has He forgotten us? Remembering what God has done reminds us of His faithfulness to continue protecting us in the future. Nathan also recalls an amazing story of God's provision in protecting our freedoms. Nathan also shares news about some opportunities for us to engage in the work God is using today to protect us. For more information on the events Nathan discussed, follow the links below: FPM's Bill Tracker: https://fpmca.org/billtracker/ Whistle-Stop Tour: https://www.cheaofca.org/whistle-stop-andrew-pudewa/ Capitol Day 2024: https://fpmca.org/2023/05/23/cap2024/

