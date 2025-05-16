BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The African Uprising the Globalists Didn’t See Coming – James Bartley & Judith Kwoba Expose the Truth
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 4 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/05/16/burkina-faso-judith-kwoba-interview/

Join and Support our Work: https://www.cascadeprocessing.com/secure/signup/thecosmicswitchboard

Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about important developments in the West African Country called Burkina Faso. A truly reform minded leader named Captain Ibrahim Traore has brought much needed change to this country. He has established security and economic ties with Russia and a training partnership with China. As such Captain Traore finds himself in the crosshairs of multiple assassination attempts. NATO and in particular France and the U.S. want to remove him from office and replace him with a compliant puppet.


In Part 2 Judith Kwoba goes into a deep dive about Burkina Faso.

Keywords
foreign influenceeconomic independencegold standardburkina fasojames bartleyjudith kwobaecowasmilitary juntaibrahim traoreaes allianceafrican leadershipdecolonization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy