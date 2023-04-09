© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Brother Submarine told the story of a village in his hometown in Communist China who went to the crematorium at 3 a.m. to get a body cremated, only to find 93 bodies waiting for cremation there. For ordinary people who want to have a body burnt earlier have to pay a special charge which many people can’t afford. It shows us that ordinary people in Communist China can’t afford a living or a death under the misrule of the CCP.
04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
潜水艇战友讲述了在中共国，他家乡的一位村民的故事。该村民凌晨3点去火葬场火化尸体，却发现那里早已有93具尸体等着火化。如果老百姓要想提前火化尸体，就必须支付昂贵的特别费用。由此可见，在中共的统治下，中共国的普通民众生不起也死不起。