Brother Submarine told the story of a village in his hometown in Communist China who went to the crematorium at 3 a.m. to get a body cremated, only to find 93 bodies waiting for cremation there
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
28 views • 04/09/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dxr3wad73

04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Brother Submarine told the story of a village in his hometown in Communist China who went to the crematorium at 3 a.m. to get a body cremated, only to find 93 bodies waiting for cremation there. For ordinary people who want to have a body burnt earlier have to pay a special charge which many people can’t afford. It shows us that ordinary people in Communist China can’t afford a living or a death under the misrule of the CCP.


04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

潜水艇战友讲述了在中共国，他家乡的一位村民的故事。该村民凌晨3点去火葬场火化尸体，却发现那里早已有93具尸体等着火化。如果老百姓要想提前火化尸体，就必须支付昂贵的特别费用。由此可见，在中共的统治下，中共国的普通民众生不起也死不起。



