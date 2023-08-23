BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Consumption of Humanity (by Reptilians & Grays)
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
159 views • 08/23/2023

"For over 30 years Alex Collier has given the planet information on negative and positive extra terrestrials. None more brutal than the reptilians and grays that he refers to in this broadcast. Alex has held onto this information for so long and now is ready to share. This is not an easy watch or listen but he is gifting insight to a history that will never be repeated again on our planet..."

Keywords
child traffickingorgan harvestingsex traffickingreptiliansgraysadrenochroms
