Welcome To The 15-minute City.

Most of us don't know what SMART city means.

It doesn't mean 'smart ' as inintelligent, clever, or of good thinking.

SMART or (S.M.A.R.T):

S-urveillance

M-onitoring

A-nalysis

R-eporting

T-echnology

Where Technological Innovation Meets Tyrannical Ambition.



