Welcome To The 15-minute City.

Most of us don't know what SMART city means.
It doesn't mean 'smart ' as inintelligent, clever, or of good thinking.
SMART or (S.M.A.R.T):
S-urveillance
M-onitoring
A-nalysis
R-eporting
T-echnology
Where Technological Innovation Meets Tyrannical Ambition.
Credits to heliowaveproductions.com
