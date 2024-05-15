💥FLYNN IN THE LION'S DEN! General Michael Flynn Interview with Chris Cuomo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
⚡ General Flynn Goes Into the Lion's Den and is interviewed by Chris Cuomo. "The American People Care About This Two-Sided System of Law That Seems to Go After Conservatives." - General Flynn (May 13th 2024)
Chris Cuomo is an uninformed traitor narcissist and he continues to gaslight about the 2020 election. He says there is NO evidence of fraud, and yet we continue to find new evidence at every turn.
He is so uninformed that this was hard to listen to. He has done zero investigative research. The upside is that General Flynn was given exposure to his audience, however small it has become.
visit www.Flynnmovie.com