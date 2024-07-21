© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Praline Chocolate Mousse Yammy Cake.How to Make Praline Chocolate. #Indulovecooking
Praline paste
150g sugar
75ml water
150g hazelnuts
if it is difficult to process the caramelized hazelnuts into paste, add 1 - 2 tsp neutral flavour oil
Chocolate sponge cake (pan size: 36 x 22cm or 14 x 9 in)
30g dark chocolate
30g butter
40g (ml) milk
3 egg yolks
30g cake flour (or all purpose flour)
15g cocoa powder
3 egg whites (I'm sorry. There is a typo in a video, it's actually 3 egg whites instead of 4)
60g sugar
Chocolate mousse
55g - 65g dark chocolate
35g hot heavy cream
1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)
1 tbsp milk
125g cold heavy cream, semi whipped
Praline mousse
55g praline paste
1 gelatine sheet (1.5g)
1tbsp milk
125g cold heavy cream
Chocolate glaze
40g sugar
60g water
15g glucose syrup (or corn syrup)
10g cocoa powder
2 gelatine sheets (3g)
Pour the glaze mixture at 30-35C over the cold cake, then put the cake back into the fridge for 15 - 30 minutes and unmold the cake
