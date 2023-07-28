David Icke Yes Aliens Exist But The Fake Alien Invasion Scam Is Building

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diane :::Project Blue Beam (9/11 Hologram Planes) Holograms Flying Saucers & Aliens By CIA NAZI, Start Operation Paper Clip also Rig Election of Harry S. Truman 100% True. Some Aliens are From Hell Reptilians Fallen Angels ,Leviathan People First of Hell, & Demons Grey`s, Tal Whites, Archons They are From HELL Dimension