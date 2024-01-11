Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 9 - 10





▪️In recent days, Russian troops have been intensively launching pinpoint strikes against targets in Kharkiv. One of the targets of the latest attack were barracks on the outskirts of the city.





▪️In addition, cruise missiles hit targets in Dnipro and Kriyyi Rih. According to preliminary data, the targets were enemy industrial facilities in the region.





▪️Ukrainian forces resumed drone strikes on Russia's rear regions.In Oryol, a local oil depot and an apartment building were damaged, and three people were injured.





▪️Another drone attack was carried out by the enemy on the Kursk region. One drone was shot down in the skies over Kurchatov, and three more were shot down in the skies over Kursk.





▪️On the front line west of Bakhmut, Russian units are taking offensive actions in the direction of Chasiv Yar. Paratroopers have finally cleared the cemetery south of Bohdanivka, knocking out the remnants of Ukrainian forces.

▪️The Russian army also achieved some success in the South Donetsk direction. Near Novomikhailivka, the Russian Armed Forces expanded their zone of control in the Solenenka gully, bypassing the settlement from the south.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, Russian units are regaining their previously lost positions west of Robotyne. At the same time, the AFU counterattacked north of Novoprokopivka, managing to take several strongholds at the cost of heavy losses.