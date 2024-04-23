Pets in Love





Apr 20, 2024





Let It Gone! Dog's Tearful Ending after Trusting an Inhumane Owner





" The "owner" after assaulting him, said: "he's dead," tied him inside a plastic bag and threw him in the trash"

But did he really die?

Benny's story began when he was found lying on the sidewalk in a poor street by a rescuer. He didn't move, emitting a foul odor. Learning Benny's story only made them feel more sorry for him. Thrown and discarded like trash, with no value, no importance! From someone who should have protected him, to someone who could cruelly kill him with a plastic bag. What's even sadder is the indifference of those around. The community mobilized, taking him out of a plastic bag, thrown into a dump. The rescuer couldn't bear to see a creature dying like that, so they painfully took him to the hospital.





