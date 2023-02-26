© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.25 Human souls are immortal. The people of the New Federal State of China will start a new era of healthy humankind without the COVID-19 vaccines. It will be a wonderful, scientific, and bright new age.
人类的灵魂不死不灭。新中国联邦人将开启一个没有（毒）苗的健康的，新人类的新纪元。一个美好的，科学的，阳光的新时代。