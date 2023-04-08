QHHT session: Mental Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This QHHT session took place in August of 2018.
This client has a tough time truly letting go and allowing unknown information but within the session she is able to discuss topics and perspectives she would not normally entertain. She participates in the discussions with the higher self and it results in some truly interesting conversations. In this session, we find out about the roles of various mental perspectives which are here to serve the world by shaking the norms and facilitating change.
Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.
