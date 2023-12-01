BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Only Those In Christ Can Worship God In Spirit & Truth Biblically!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
1
65 views • 12/01/2023

#jesus #bible #gospel #church

John 4:23-24

King James Version

23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.

24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.


Spiritual Logic's Health Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs0FoLBXfjKSS5bWX1urs6w/videos

A bible believer exposing the evil deceptions and lies of this world !

https://odysee.com/@Spiritual.Logic4Truth:e

Sword of Truth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa7vCJL1-oyDCHFzcp712xw/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Spiritual Logic aka Hulk

https://www.youtube.com/@NkredibleHulk/streams

biblegospeljesuschurch
