Rock of Ages-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 20 2024

Christ is Our Rock, Our Foundation, and He is Everything We Need. We Stand on the Rock, Hide on the Rock, Sing to the Rock, and Drink from the Rock. Christ is Our Well of Water Springing Forth Inside. If Jesus Christ is Number One in Your Life, Everything Will Be in Place and Where It Needs to Be. Man Will Never Bring Peace, Peace Will Come When Christ Returns.