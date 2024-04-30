Rep Gaetz: Sec. Lloyd Austin ADMITS likelihood of shooting warfare between U.S. & Gaza forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz | BREAKING: Secretary Lloyd Austin ADMITS likelihood of shooting warfare between U.S. service members and Gaza forces soon 👇
GAETZ: “This is a very telling moment, Mr. Secretary, because you've said something that's quite possible that could happen. Shots from Gaza on our service members, and then the response, our armed service members shooting live fire into Gaza. That is a possible outcome here so that we can become the Port Authority and run this pier, right?
Sec Def AUSTIN: “That's correct.”
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1785339019213058519