Throwback ‘Slow strangulation by overregulation’ – Musk on stifling EU bureaucracy - WELT, Jan 28, 2025

THROWBACK: ‘Slow strangulation by overregulation’ – Musk on stifling EU bureaucracy
“EU headquarters in Brussels is essentially a giant CATHEDRAL TO BUREAUCRACY,” he said, adding that, in fact, Europe needs government efficiency more than the US does.
Adding:
Chaos and cockroaches – the new normal for US federal workers
After working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA employees, just a mile from the US Capitol, returned to dismal office conditions when President Donald Trump ordered all federal workers back full-time, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
🪳“It’s complete chaos at NASA headquarters,” said the president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers, which represents 8,000 federal NASA workers. “There were cockroaches on the floors and bugs coming out of the faucets.”
🪳Federal employees have struggled to secure desks, with staffers at US Citizenship and Immigration Services even dubbing the search “THE HUNGER GAMES.”
🪳The US Food and Drug Administration informed staff this week that it cannot guarantee desks or parking for the 18,000 employees expected to return on Monday.
🪳An IRS human resources official in California was reportedly told to work in a supply closet.