Don't give a DIME to the GOP until they admit who tried to BRIBE Kari Lake
High Hopes
Published a month ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 24, 2024


Audio has leaked of a conversation between Kari Lake and Arizona GOP chairman Jeff DeWit that makes Glenn furious. Glenn demands that the RNC come clean about who “back east” allegedly tried to bribe Lake to hold off on her Senate run: “Call and write [the GOP] and say, NOT A DIME to any candidate…unless you clean house on this.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGs_dR73J5E

