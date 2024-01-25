Don't give a DIME to the GOP until they admit who tried to BRIBE Kari Lake

Glenn Beck





Jan 24, 2024





Audio has leaked of a conversation between Kari Lake and Arizona GOP chairman Jeff DeWit that makes Glenn furious. Glenn demands that the RNC come clean about who “back east” allegedly tried to bribe Lake to hold off on her Senate run: “Call and write [the GOP] and say, NOT A DIME to any candidate…unless you clean house on this.”





