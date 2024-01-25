Don't give a DIME to the GOP until they admit who tried to BRIBE Kari Lake

Glenn Beck
Jan 24, 2024
Audio has leaked of a conversation between Kari Lake and Arizona GOP chairman Jeff DeWit that makes Glenn furious. Glenn demands that the RNC come clean about who “back east” allegedly tried to bribe Lake to hold off on her Senate run: “Call and write [the GOP] and say, NOT A DIME to any candidate…unless you clean house on this.”
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGs_dR73J5E
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.