JEWS ARE THE ENEMY! EUROPA; The Last Battle - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georg Lukacs and the other Cultural Marxist zionist jews, believed that for a new Communist culture to emerge, the existing European culture had to be destroyed. There is no other way to get control of a society with strong moral values than to weaken those values. He said: Anti-Semitism exists, not because of hatred of jews, but because of jews hatred of everyone else.