Virtua Fighter Remix (1995, Saturn)

Virtua Fighter Remix is a beat'em up and fighting game developed by Sega, and published by Sega (in Japan, North America, Europe and Australia), Korean company Samsung (in Korea) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). It was originally released in the arcades. A slightly altered version of the game was released for PC as Virtua Fighter PC.
Virtua Fighter Remix was developed due to reactions to the rushed Saturn port of Virtua Fighter. The graphical problems were mostly removed and the characters are now fully textured.