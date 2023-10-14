© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥The IDF have reported the elimination of militants responsible for the attack on the "Nature Party Festival."
It is reported that airstrikes targeted the operational headquarters of the militants and destroyed a high-ranking member of HAMAS, Merad Abu Merad, who, according to Israel, was responsible for the massacre in Kibbutz Re'im. Dozens of militants who participated in the attack were also eliminated.