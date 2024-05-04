© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the retreat of a large group of Ukrainian Armed Forces under artillery fire from Arkhangelsk.
Apparently, the enemy tried to retreat along the plantings and the road towards Kalinovo. Exit point: 48.26753, 37.63842.
Adding:
In Ukraine, men who have not updated their data in the TCC are prohibited from withdrawing from ATMs more than 100 hryvnia (3$). A larger amount of money can be withdrawn only after updating the data at the military registration and enlistment office.