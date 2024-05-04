Footage of the retreat of a large group of Ukrainian Armed Forces under artillery fire from Arkhangelsk.

Apparently, the enemy tried to retreat along the plantings and the road towards Kalinovo. Exit point: 48.26753, 37.63842.

Adding:

In Ukraine, men who have not updated their data in the TCC are prohibited from withdrawing from ATMs more than 100 hryvnia (3$). A larger amount of money can be withdrawn only after updating the data at the military registration and enlistment office.

