Create your own style; cheap but unique 👗

Do more with less. I buy second hand clothing really cheap, like this dress was 5 euros and I tailor them myself to fit me. When I tell people I adjust and make my own style of clothing, they think it's great and it's actually very easy. These days many people only want to wear expensive brands but why not be creative and save some money for more important stuff? Also, I love wearing dresses whenever I can because it's just nice to be feminin. Nothing out of the ordinary, just simple with happy colours. And yes, I always wear a smile, that one always suits me well 😃😂🤣🙋🏼‍♀️ I may be still not completely healed but that doesn't mean I can't take good care of myself. Fitness, sunlight, nice clothing, and the world looks a lot better! 🙏