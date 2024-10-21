BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hasbara - The Art Of Deception
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
146 views • 7 months ago

Hasbara is a form of propaganda primarily aimed at an international audience, particularly in Western countries. Its purpose is to influence the conversation in a way that positively portrays Israeli political moves and policies, including actions undertaken by Israel in the past. Often, Hasbara's efforts involve a negative portrayal of Arabs and, in particular, Palestinians.

📖 Read - The Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary By (((Frank Luntz))) ► HERE: https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf


📖 Read - Hasbara Handbook: Promoting Israel On Campus By World Union Of Jewish Students ► HERE: http://www.middle-east-info.org/take/wujshasbara.pdf

🔗 Hasbara and the control of narrative as an element of strategy: https://web.archive.org/web/20130204002013/https://www.sott.net/article/257539-Hasbara-and-the-control-of-narrative-as-an-element-of-strategy


🔗 The Israel Project’s Secret Hasbara Handbook Exposed: https://web.archive.org/web/20130317195459/https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2009/07/10/the-israel-projects-secret-hasbara-handbook-exposed/


🔗 The art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes: https://web.archive.org/web/20210612224947/https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-art-of-deception-how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-46775


🔗 The Jewish Hasbara in All Its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere: https://web.archive.org/web/20220516054309/https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/


🔗 Hasbara: 'Israel’s' Propaganda Policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20221113220142/https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/hasbara:-israels-propaganda-policy


🔗 Hasbara - Yonatan Mendel: https://web.archive.org/web/20210329094953/https:/www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v32/n05/yonatan-mendel/hasbara

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
deceptionpropagandaisraelhasbara
