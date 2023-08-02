July 2023 Interview with Jaco Booyens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audrey Werner jumps into the "cry room" at Red River Cowboy Church in Denison, TX for a quick interview with Jaco Booyens where he was a guest speaker for a Texoma Patriot meeting.
If you would like to learn more and find out how to support The Matthew XVIII Group, please visit https://www.matthewxviii.org/ .
To learn about Jacoy Booyen's ministry, please visit https://jacobooyensministries.org/