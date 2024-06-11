© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 A Ukrainian serviceman crossed the Dnieper on a raft made of empty plastic bottles and surrendered to the Russian army.
To do this, he first contacted the Russian military through the Free soldier chatbot. The transition was prepared for about 3 months.
The prisoner said that in the near future they were going to partially transfer his brigade to the Kharkov direction, so he decided to escape.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/