The War Is On: Are You Close Enough to Christ to Win
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
1
95 views • 4 months ago

The War Is On: Are You Close Enough to Christ to Win

Brother Larry’s message centers on the biblical call to “draw near to God, and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8). He challenges believers to move beyond merely agreeing with Jesus to obeying Him (Luke 6:46). Drawing near requires willingness, truthfulness, sacrifice, and faith (Romans 12:1–2; Hebrews 10:22). He reminds us that although we may fail at times (1 John 1:8–9), God's grace is always available through our great High Priest Jesus Christ (Hebrews 4:14–16). However, we must not presume upon that grace by willfully sinning (Romans 6:1–2). Instead, as Isaiah did when he saw the holiness of God (Isaiah 6:1–5), we should humble ourselves and let God's presence reveal who we truly are. Drawing near means ongoing spiritual warfare, but victory is assured through Christ (Ephesians 6:10–12, 1 John 4:4).


Keywords
gracejesustruthfaithspiritual warfaresacrificebattleobeyvictorytransformationholinesssurrenderchristian lifedraw neargod protection
