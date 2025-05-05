© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War Is On: Are You Close Enough to Christ to Win
Brother Larry’s message centers on the biblical call to “draw near to God, and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8). He challenges believers to move beyond merely agreeing with Jesus to obeying Him (Luke 6:46). Drawing near requires willingness, truthfulness, sacrifice, and faith (Romans 12:1–2; Hebrews 10:22). He reminds us that although we may fail at times (1 John 1:8–9), God's grace is always available through our great High Priest Jesus Christ (Hebrews 4:14–16). However, we must not presume upon that grace by willfully sinning (Romans 6:1–2). Instead, as Isaiah did when he saw the holiness of God (Isaiah 6:1–5), we should humble ourselves and let God's presence reveal who we truly are. Drawing near means ongoing spiritual warfare, but victory is assured through Christ (Ephesians 6:10–12, 1 John 4:4).