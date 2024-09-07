HILARIOUS! The Chickmunks: New Job Opportunity! Russian Influencers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chickmunks are BACK! This time we want to know if just any 'ol podcaster can get $400,000 checks from Russia as an influencer - you know, since it seems that's what all the cool kids like Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Lauren Southern, Benny Johnson, and others have gotten! ***yes we are kidding, (mostly) no - we don't think these guys are guilty - it's comedy people!***