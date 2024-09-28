Bootcamp Day 1 Receiving part 1 signal session Aug 14

Our first class of our Sword Training bootcamp - orientation and Warrior Soldier mindsets presented, announcement of coming soon interview with Jamie Walden

Slide 3 : Marine 12 week boot camp https://youtu.be/fCI2IArn5ys?si=-tPdTyyhAdu-Gc48

Jamies book https://www.omegadynamics.org/





Slide 4 : Manual folder on MEGA- for members only: link on our signal group

Jesus saved me from Coma https://youtu.be/Smp1lzdSHso?si=Lvp7-SDzOn2hjMqs or rumble https://rumble.com/v4h2fgu-thru-jesus-escaped-dream-inception-induced-coma.html

7 part trib series YT https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH0XWwDCthBD5GoYqSsfWSysLOcVEcyq&si=hEl3Ouuy-lB7Tx_E

https://rumble.com/playlists/BXZLh0cEB6c

Cointel pro

https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training/enemy-recon-cointelpro

Abiding study https://mega.nz/file/QqkVFLCa#kVCi2LKqgP3-I7bxhlvkkCVkhBqH8dXSPS3Y9EENFjQ

The fall before the antichrist - David Wilkerson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4iWMjqX9kI

7 part trib rumble

https://rumble.com/v4qm2nc-i-saw-the-tribulation-part-7-guillotines-concentration-camps.html

99 Heaven bootcamp https://youtu.be/EZ_w76coWAI?feature=shared

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

An Online Spiritual Sword Training Bootcamp started Aug 14 to prepare and be equipped for the fight coming as I was trained in heaven in 1999 (911 days before Sept 11, 2001)













You can find out more about this ministry from our Our Interview getting 27k + views on Deep Believer https:\youtu.be\lkU2_6yPgVk?si=CKmvqSbpTZ53Gn5w and our supernatural testimonials here https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training on our website you can:

- financially support our ministry by buying as little as a coffee on Ko-fi or by PayPal, debit or credit card https://ko-fi.com/bereanbuilderministries or thru PayPal using [email protected]





OUR Sword Training bootcamp on our Signal Group and NEW Sword Training Video Series

- go to https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training/contact-us to join the free private member access to our free International Online and Onsite SIGNAL bi-weekly small group every second Wed 7-9pm MST,

As I have taught Jewish Roots of our Faith for over 20 years please consider watching this video to get straight facts of Israel, Zionism, etc from a native Israeli Pastor living there who is also an active member of the IAF .. Amir Tsarfati: Judaism, Zionism, and Antisemitism https://youtu.be/hRyk5gfN_ww?si=MvqIAtuwo2ZjbPEt

Also please watch this movie about the importance now of the Jewish Wedding Feast..I actually have taught on this https://youtu.be/DoLnzn4DaY0?si=HsJoz7vZ0pQVqBAq-

Rumble where all 50 videos uncensored are: https://rumble.com/c/BereanBuilderMinistries

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bereanbuilderministries

YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship Telegram https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders

