New Age Practices - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.112 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Nov 2, 2023





Having a laugh by reading a horoscope or a fortune cookie is not a mortal sin. However, taking such a horoscope seriously, or paying an astrologer to tell you your future, is sinful. Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals the danger of using New Age practices like tarot cards, black magic, and witchcraft to discover the future. Then hear the amazing story of Lisa Fixler, who was tired of seeing all the demonic and occult images on children’s skateboards and decided to do something positive about it.





Episode 112: New Age Practices





