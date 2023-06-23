Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 22





▪️The AFU struck the Chongar and Sivash bridges connecting Crimea and the Kherson region with British Storm Shadow missiles.





The roadway was damaged and traffic was temporarily suspended. There were no casualties.





▪️Intense fighting continues near Kreminna, where Russian paratroopers are conducting an offensive in the Serebryansky forestry area.





Ukrainian sources confirm the difficult situation at the site and the loss of a number of positions.





▪️Most likely, the aim of the offensive is to reach the other bank of the Siversky Donets near Hryhorivka.





This will align the front line on the Siversk section and eliminate the Ukrainian grouping in Bilohorivka.





▪️In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy made another attempt to attack Russian positions near Novodonetske.





The advancing enemy groups were dispersed by massive artillery and aviation fire.





▪️West of the Russian forces repulsed another attempted offensive by the AFU in the direction of Makarovka.





Despite significant losses in equipment and personnel, the Ukrainian command is ready to continue sending fighters to certain death.





▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck targets in Kryvyi Rih.





One of the targets hit was an abandoned turbine Constar plant, where there was a warehouse with ammunition.





▪️The situation in the Kherson direction remains tense amid the shoaling of the Kakhovka reservoir.





Russian units regularly monitor the drying up riverbed of the Dnieper, preparing to thwart any attempted offensive.