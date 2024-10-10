BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unit 8200 | Martin Himel
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
184 views • 7 months ago

"Unit 8200" is a documentary by Martin Himel that explores the secret world of Israel's elite cyber spies, who operate within the Israel Defense Forces' Military Intelligence. Through interviews with former members, the film provides an inside look at the lives of these young geniuses and their impact on the global stage. However, the documentary also highlights the darker side of the Israeli military's cyber team, examining the moral dilemmas and potential consequences of their actions. "Unit 8200" raises questions about the ethics of cyber warfare and the responsibility that comes with possessing such powerful technology. The documentary challenges viewers to reconsider their assumptions about the Israeli military and the broader implications of their actions.

Release Date: 2017

Director: Martin Himel

Writer: Martin Himel

Star: Martin Himel

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

...............

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Keywords
documentarymilitary intelligenceunit 8200global impactmartin himelisraeli cyber spieselite military teamhi-tech innovationcyber security threatstechnology and conflictisraeli military documentary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy