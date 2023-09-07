Amazing Word Ministries In Apostasy. Victims of Deception & Fornication Across The World. 666

Emmanuel Nougaisse of Amazing Word Ministries is using deception and sexual immorality as a stumblingblock for many Seventh Day Adventist members and present truth believers. 6 women in 6 years is only a small part of the apostasy of Emmanuel on a public international scale among SDA Churches. Please stay as far away from this man as possible.





Amazing Word Ministries Prophetic Dream. Run From Emmanuel Nougaisse. SDA Brother Abraham in Nigeria https://youtu.be/kMkXMrjlHf0





But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolator, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat. 1 Cor 5:11





Video made by his sister in law and Kate who is actually still his wife because the divorce is not final: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EA69Gwu4bI&t=20s









